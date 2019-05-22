Skip to main content
OECD Skills Strategy 2019

Skills to Shape a Better Future
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264313835-en
OECD
OECD (2019), OECD Skills Strategy 2019: Skills to Shape a Better Future, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264313835-en.
