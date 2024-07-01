OECD Skills Strategy Framework and Dashboard

The OECD Skills Strategy Dashboard provides an overview of countries’ performance across the different dimensions of the OECD Skills Strategy Framework. It provides a starting point for countries and the OECD to analyse and identify their key policy priorities.

The Dashboard is based on core indicators used in the OECD Skills Strategy projects.



The Dashboard provides an overview of countries’ performance across the different dimensions of the Skills Strategy Framework. It includes indicators of the level of performance, trends in performance, and equity in performance across the life course. A total of 38 key outcome indicators are grouped into 18 aggregated indicators. Colours in the Dashboard represent the quintile position of the country in the ranking. While blue dots indicate comparatively strong performance, grey dots indicate potential areas for improvement.

The Dashboard has two main pillars. The first, “Developing relevant skills”, explores the extent to which countries are effectively developing skills of individuals across the life course. This is captured by the achievements of youth and adults based on international standardised tests (PISA and PIAAC), educational attainment, participation in lifelong learning, equitability of education across different backgrounds, and more.

The second pillar, “Putting skills to effective use” reflects the extent to which skills are used effectively in workplaces and the labour market. This is captured by indicators such as the labour force participation, differences in participation across gender and education level, innovation measures, the use of skills such as reading and ICT at work, as well as trends across these indicators, and more.