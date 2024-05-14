OECD policy recommendations and data evidence on digital skills can help governments design targeted retraining and upskilling policies, needed to support individuals to thrive in rapidly evolving labour markets and societies.
New digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and information and communication technologies are reshaping the way people live, work and learn. In a fast-moving digital transformation, the right mix of skills to use digital technologies can improve the accessibility, quality and equity of education and training systems to thrive in work and life. Reducing skills mismatches can also help improve economic performance and encourage technology diffusion.