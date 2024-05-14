Digital skills

On average the share of online vacancies requiring AI skills increased from 0.30% in 2019 to 0.40% in 2022. Although only few occupations require the specialised skills necessary to develop and use AI systems, these occupations are critical to drive innovation. In 2019, this share ranged between 0.07% in New Zealand to 0.69% in the United States, while in 2022 it ranged between 0.14% in Belgium to 0.84% in the United States. On average the share of online vacancies requiring AI skills increased by 33%, in countries with initially relatively low shares of online vacancies requiring AI skills such as Spain and New Zealand, shares increased by 155% and 150% respectively.