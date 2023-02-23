This report provides representative, cross-country estimates of the artificial intelligence (AI) workforce across OECD countries. The AI workforce is defined as the subset of workers with skills in statistics, computer science and machine learning who could actively develop and maintain AI systems. For countries that wish to be at the forefront of AI development, understanding the AI workforce is crucial to building and nurturing a talent pipeline, and ensuring that those who create AI reflect the diversity of society. This report uses data from online job vacancies to measure the within-occupation intensity of AI skill demand. The within-occupation AI intensity is then weighted to employment by occupation in labour force surveys to provide estimates of the size and growth of the AI workforce over time.
The supply, demand and characteristics of the AI workforce across OECD countries
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
