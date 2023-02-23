Skip to main content
The supply, demand and characteristics of the AI workforce across OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bb17314a-en
Authors
Andrew Green, Lucas Lamby
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Green, A. and L. Lamby (2023), “The supply, demand and characteristics of the AI workforce across OECD countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 287, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bb17314a-en.
