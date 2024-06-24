AI and work

Recent advances in AI have broadened the set of skills and abilities that can be replicated by automation technologies. In the past, computers and robots could only follow rules specified by programmers. However, machine learning algorithms, the branch of AI that has experienced the most important advances recently, can now make decisions without following pre-specified rules. Furthermore, AI technologies are able to work with unstructured environments and data. As a result, AI can help automate non-routine activities, contrary to computers that need codified environments and could only replace workers in routine tasks.

On average across OECD countries, occupations at highest risk of automation account for about 28% of jobs. Workers in occupations with the highest shares of automatable skills and abilities continue to be low-skilled, young, and male.