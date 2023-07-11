Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Artificial intelligence and jobs: An urgent need to act

OECD Employment Outlook: Artificial Intelligence and the Labour Market

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/08785bba-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Employment Outlook
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD Employment Outlook 2023: Artificial Intelligence and the Labour Market, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/08785bba-en.
Go to top