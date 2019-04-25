Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Employment Outlook 2019

The Future of Work
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ee00155-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Employment Outlook
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), OECD Employment Outlook 2019: The Future of Work, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ee00155-en.
Go to top