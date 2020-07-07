The 2020 edition of the OECD Employment Outlook focuses on worker security and the COVID-19 crisis. Chapter 1 provides an initial assessment of the labour market consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting economic crisis. It also presents an overview of the emergency labour market and social policy measures implemented by OECD countries and discusses directions for further policy adaptation as countries move out of lockdown. Chapter 2 investigates the uneven access to unemployment benefits for workers in part-time and less stable jobs, which often accentuates the hardship they face in times of crisis, and discusses the difficult balance between work incentives and income security. Chapter 3 provides a comparative review of employment protection legislation (EPL) across OECD countries by developing a new version of the OECD's EPL indicators, which now include an improved assessment of regulations for collective redundancies, unfair dismissals and enforcement issues. Chapter 4 takes a fresh look at job polarisation, and in particular the hollowing out of jobs in middle-skill occupations. Finally, Chapter 5 examines the changing labour market outcomes for middle-educated vocational education and training graduates, whose labour market perspectives are challenged by the contraction of jobs in middle-skill occupations.
OECD Employment Outlook 2020
Worker Security and the COVID-19 Crisis
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 July 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
Report7 July 2021
-
Report25 April 2019
-
Report4 July 2018
-
Report13 June 2017
-
Report7 July 2016
-
Report9 July 2015
Related publications
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper14 December 2023
-
-
26 September 2023
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
12 September 2023
-
Report12 September 2023