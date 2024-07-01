Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Artificial intelligence and education and skills

As AI rapidly advances, it is crucial to understand how education will be affected. Important questions to consider include: How can AI be compared to humans? How do AI systems perform tasks from various capability domains such as language, reasoning, sensorimotor or social interaction domains? What are the implications for education and training?

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top