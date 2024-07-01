Artificial intelligence and education and skills

Understanding how AI can affect the economy and society – and the education system that prepares students for both – requires an understanding of the capabilities of this technology and their development trajectory. Moreover, AI capabilities need to be compared to human skills to understand where AI can replace humans and where it can complement them. This knowledge base will help predict which tasks AI may automate and, consequently, how AI may shift the demand for skills. Policy makers can use this information to reshape education systems in accordance with future skills needs and to develop tailored labour-market policies.