Rethinking Assessment of Social and Emotional Skills

Social and emotional skills are individual capacities that can be manifested in consistent patterns of thoughts, feelings and behaviours and developed through formal and informal learning experiences. They are important drivers of socioeconomic outcomes throughout the individual’s life such as academic success, employability, active citizenship, health and well-being. Educators and policy makers increasingly wish to integrate social and emotional learning into schooling, which creates a strong demand for reliable and valid measurements of these skills.

As expectations towards learning and teaching change, so do assessment needs. While most of the current and widespread tools are self-, teacher- and parent reported questionnaires, this project explores alternatives to this type of measures, by identifying promising approaches and developing state-of-the-art assessment prototypes and protocols.