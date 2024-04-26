The OECD Survey on Social and Emotional Skills is an international survey that identifies and assesses the conditions and practices that foster or hinder the development of social and emotional skills for 10- and 15-year-old students.
Survey on Social and Emotional Skills (SSES)
About SSES
Our mission
- Raising awareness of the critical role of social and emotional skills.
- Assessing the social and emotional skills of 10-year-olds and 15-year-olds.
- Providing understanding on how social and emotional skills develop and influence academic success, employability, active citizenship, health and well-being.
Reports, working papers and policy briefs
