Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

SSES Round 1 Database

From this page you can download the SSES dataset with the full set of responses from individual students, school principals, teachers and parents. These files will be of use to statisticians and professional researchers who would like to undertake their own analysis of the SESS data. The files available on this page include questionnaires, codebooks and data files in SPSS™ and Stata™ formats.

Dataset
Survey on Social and Emotional Skills (SSES)

Select a language

English
français
Go to top