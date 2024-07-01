The first round of the Survey on Social and Emotional Skills took place in 2018-2020 in ten cities around the world. All the questionnaires; collected data from students, parents, teachers and school principals; as well as the corresponding codebooks are available for download below.
SSES Round 1 Database
From this page you can download the SSES dataset with the full set of responses from individual students, school principals, teachers and parents. These files will be of use to statisticians and professional researchers who would like to undertake their own analysis of the SESS data. The files available on this page include questionnaires, codebooks and data files in SPSS™ and Stata™ formats.