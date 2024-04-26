Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Social and Emotional Skills for Better Lives

Findings from the OECD Survey on Social and Emotional Skills 2023
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/35ca7b7c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Social and Emotional Skills for Better Lives: Findings from the OECD Survey on Social and Emotional Skills 2023, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/35ca7b7c-en.
Go to top