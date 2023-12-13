Skip to main content
Smart Data and Digital Technology in Education: Artificial Intelligence, Learning Analytics and Beyond

Data and digital technologies are among the most powerful drivers of innovation in education, offering a broad range of opportunities for system and school management, as well as for teaching and learning. But they also create new policy issues as countries face challenges to reap the benefits of digitalisation in education while minimising its risks.

