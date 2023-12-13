Smart Data and Digital Technology in Education: Artificial Intelligence, Learning Analytics and Beyond

OECD Digital Education Outlook 2021. Pushing the Frontiers with Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Robots

Digitalisation is transforming education, as is the case in other sectors of society. Data are increasingly used to manage education systems and institutions, to better target policy interventions and drive innovation. Technological devices and solutions powered by artificial intelligence are increasingly used to assist teachers in the classroom or learners in their studies at home. A host of new solutions are being developed by education technology companies. Education could quickly become different in how it is delivered and experienced. This raises new opportunities and challenges as education policy makers and stakeholders have to harness technology to improve and perhaps transform education. This series aims to be a reference for education policy makers and researchers interested in the latest trends and policies internationally related to the increased used of digital technology and data in education.