The project explores how smart data and digital technology can and will transform education and what countries do to seize benefits while addressing new challenges.
Smart Data and Digital Technology in Education: Artificial Intelligence, Learning Analytics and Beyond
Data and digital technologies are among the most powerful drivers of innovation in education, offering a broad range of opportunities for system and school management, as well as for teaching and learning. But they also create new policy issues as countries face challenges to reap the benefits of digitalisation in education while minimising its risks.
About
Objective
Data and digital technologies are among the most powerful drivers of innovation in education, offering a broad range of opportunities for system and school management, as well as for teaching and learning. But they also create new policy issues as countries face challenges to reap the benefits of digitalisation in education while minimising its risks. This project aims to:
- Support countries in keeping abreast of technology developments and harnessing the digitalisation of their education systems by engaging in strategic discussions about the use of data and digital technology in the classroom.
- Support countries by providing policy makers with accessible information about current frontiers of digital technology and data use and peer learning.
- Take a lifelong learning approach and cover all levels of education, from primary to tertiary education, as well as teacher professional learning.
Publications
Digital Education Outlooks
-
13 December 2023
-
13 December 2023
-
8 June 2021
OECD Digital Education Outlook 2023. Towards an Effective Digital Education Ecosystem
Digitalisation is transforming education, as is the case in other sectors of society. Data are increasingly used to manage education systems and institutions, to better target policy interventions and drive innovation. Technological devices and solutions powered by artificial intelligence are increasingly used to assist teachers in the classroom or learners in their studies at home. A host of new solutions are being developed by education technology companies. Education could quickly become different in how it is delivered and experienced. This raises new opportunities and challenges as education policy makers and stakeholders have to harness technology to improve and perhaps transform education. This series aims to be a reference for education policy makers and researchers interested in the latest trends and policies internationally related to the increased used of digital technology and data in education.
Country Digital Education Ecosystems and Governance. A Companion to Digital Education Outlook 2023
This report, linked with the Digital Education Outlook 2023, provides an overview of 29 countries’ (or jurisdictions') digital education ecosystem and governance. Each chapter covers the devolution of responsibilities within countries; how it affects digital education; what digital tools for management and teaching and learning are made publicly available to schools, teachers and students; how they are provided or procured; how countries ensure the security, privacy, equity and effectiveness of this digital ecosystem while keeping incentives for private education technology (EdTech) companies. The information and analysis are based on a survey on digital education infrastructure and governance, interviews with national and regional government officials as well as desk-based research. Providing for the first time a holistic view of 29 countries’ and jurisdictions' digital education ecosystem and governance, this report will be of interest to policy makers, academics and education stakeholders interested in the digital transformation of education at home and internationally.
OECD Digital Education Outlook 2021. Pushing the Frontiers with Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Robots
Digitalisation is transforming education, as is the case in other sectors of society. Data are increasingly used to manage education systems and institutions, to better target policy interventions and drive innovation. Technological devices and solutions powered by artificial intelligence are increasingly used to assist teachers in the classroom or learners in their studies at home. A host of new solutions are being developed by education technology companies. Education could quickly become different in how it is delivered and experienced. This raises new opportunities and challenges as education policy makers and stakeholders have to harness technology to improve and perhaps transform education. This series aims to be a reference for education policy makers and researchers interested in the latest trends and policies internationally related to the increased used of digital technology and data in education.
Other reports and working papers
-
Tools and Methods for Data-Driven Action and ImprovementLearn more
-
Global Lessons from Initiatives to Support Learners and TeachersLearn more
-
Exploring education policies on digital technologiesLearn more
-
Promises and challengesLearn more
-
What Has Changed in the Classroom?Learn more
-
A New PerspectiveLearn more
Methodology
- Desk research and commissioning of papers on main trends and dimensions of digitalisation in education, such as (generative) AI, personalised learning, intelligent tutoring systems, learning analytics, adaptive assessment, information and management systems, robots, etc.
- Stakeholder dialogue with policymakers, practitioners, learners, researchers and developers to discuss current and future uses of data and digital devices in education.
- International policy surveys.
- Future scenario building exercise to contemplate possibilities related to the digitalisation of education as well as foreseeable challenges.
Blog posts and webinars
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed how education systems have dealt with school closures and has shifted our understanding of digital education.
In collaboration with Harvard Global Education Innovation Initiative, HundrED, and the World Bank Group Education Global Practice, the team collected and wrote stories from countries around the world about how their education systems were adapting to different student and teacher needs during the coronavirus crisis.
The stories aim to understand the ability of education systems, learners and teachers to use digital technology and resources for learning, teaching and managing the education system during the crisis.
Community
Contact us
For any information about the project, you can contact via email Stéphan Vincent-Lancrin (Project lead) and Quentin Vidal (Analyst)