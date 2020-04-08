Skip to main content
Trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) in education

Promises and challenges
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/a6c90fa9-en
Stéphan Vincent-Lancrin, Reyer van der Vlies
OECD Education Working Papers
Vincent-Lancrin, S. and R. van der Vlies (2020), “Trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) in education: Promises and challenges”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 218, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a6c90fa9-en.
