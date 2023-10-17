Skip to main content
Emerging trends in AI skill demand across 14 OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7c691b9a-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Flavio Calvino, Chiara Criscuolo, Lea Samek, Helke Seitz, Julia Nania, Julia Nitschke, Layla O’Kane
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Cite this content as:

Borgonovi, F. et al. (2023), “Emerging trends in AI skill demand across 14 OECD countries”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7c691b9a-en.
