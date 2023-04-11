Skip to main content
A portrait of AI adopters across countries

Firm characteristics, assets’ complementarities and productivity
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0fb79bb9-en
Flavio Calvino, Luca Fontanelli
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Calvino, F. and L. Fontanelli (2023), “A portrait of AI adopters across countries: Firm characteristics, assets’ complementarities and productivity”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2023/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0fb79bb9-en.
