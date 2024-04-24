Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Digital adoption during COVID-19

Cross-country evidence from microdata
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f63ca261-en
Authors
Flavio Calvino, Chiara Criscuolo, Antonio Ughi
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Calvino, F., C. Criscuolo and A. Ughi (2024), “Digital adoption during COVID-19: Cross-country evidence from microdata”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2024/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f63ca261-en.
Go to top