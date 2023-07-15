Skip to main content
Putting AI to the test

How does the performance of GPT and 15-year-old students in PISA compare?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2c297e0b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Spotlights
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Putting AI to the test: How does the performance of GPT and 15-year-old students in PISA compare?”, OECD Education Spotlights, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2c297e0b-en.
