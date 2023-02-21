Skip to main content
AI scoring for international large-scale assessments using a deep learning model and multilingual data

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9918e1fb-en
Authors
Tomoya Okubo, Wayne Houlden, Paul Montuoro, Nate Reinertsen, Chi Sum Tse, Tanja Bastianic
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Okubo, T. et al. (2023), “AI scoring for international large-scale assessments using a deep learning model and multilingual data”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 287, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9918e1fb-en.
