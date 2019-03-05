Skip to main content
Measuring Innovation in Education 2019

What Has Changed in the Classroom?
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264311671-en
Authors
Stéphan Vincent-Lancrin, Joaquin Urgel, Soumyajit Kar, Gwénaël Jacotin
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
English
français

Cite this content as:

Vincent-Lancrin, S. et al. (2019), Measuring Innovation in Education 2019: What Has Changed in the Classroom?, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264311671-en.
