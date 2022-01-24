Skip to main content
How Learning Continued during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Lessons from Initiatives to Support Learners and Teachers
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bbeca162-en
Authors
OECD, The World Bank
Tags
Edited by Stéphan Vincent-Lancrin, Cristóbal Cobo Romaní and Fernando Reimers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vincent-Lancrin, S., C. Cobo Romaní and F. Reimers (eds.) (2022), How Learning Continued during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Global Lessons from Initiatives to Support Learners and Teachers, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bbeca162-en.
