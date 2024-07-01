Ensuring universal access to digital hardware (such as laptops), software (like learning platforms), and high-quality broadband is essential for fostering equity and inclusion in education. Despite progress in narrowing this gap in recent years, with nearly all students across OECD countries having some form of internet access at home, education systems continue to encounter various barriers. These include challenges related to geographic distance, such as equipping rural areas with broadband, as well as insufficient equipment in schools and socioeconomic disparities.
Digital divide in education
The digital divide signifies unequal access to digital technologies, particularly concerning internet connectivity and device availability, alongside disparities in infrastructure, skills and affordability. These gaps result in unequal opportunities for information access and digital participation.
Key messages
Another feature of the digital divide refers to differences in digital skills, uses and motivations. Digital skills are necessary for learners to harness the opportunities of the digital environment and to ensure that all young people are digitally included. While today’s students may have more exposure to digital technologies from younger ages, it cannot be assumed that they have the necessary digital skills to use technology effectively. Education systems and other actors, such as parents, play important roles in supporting digital skill development in children.
Another element of the digital divide extends to the differences in offline outcomes based on engagement with digital technologies, such as material or social aspects. The inability to make the most of digital opportunities can magnify existing offline inequalities. Education systems need to consider how to equip individuals with requisite resources to use their digital skills in ways that can bring about tangible beneficial outcomes, whether this concerns education or work, health or other areas more broadly.
Context
Socio-economically advantaged schools are better prepared for digital learning.
School capacity to enhance teaching and learning using digital devices is greater in socio-economically advantaged schools than disadvantaged schools. On average across OECD countries, in 10 out of the 11 indicators, students in advantaged schools were more likely to attend a school whose principal agreed that the school’s capacity to use digital devices is sufficient.
Schools’ capacity to enhance teaching and learning using digital devices (2018)
How students benefit from digital access varies
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted digital divides. During periods of remote learning due to school closures, students reported various problems relating to their ability to learn online. While students across the OECD are generally well-equipped for learning, with around 3 in 4 students reporting to have sufficient access to digital devices and the internet when needed, many students struggled with motivating themselves to do schoolwork or with understanding school assignments.
Problems with remote learning (2022)
