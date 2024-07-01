Education systems should develop policy actions to improve the quality and number of teachers equipped to teach students with special education needs (SEN), as they are increasingly enrolled in mainstream schools and classes. Ensuring that teachers and school staff more broadly understand the needs of students with SEN, and how to address them, is key for developing more inclusive systems. Additionally, education systems may need to address the shortage of teachers with the relevant skills. These include recruiting more teachers with the skills to teach students with SEN, targeting training in this area and addressing over-reliance on part-time, non-permanent positions for teachers who work with higher shares of student with SEN.