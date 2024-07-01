Education systems should develop policy actions to improve the quality and number of teachers equipped to teach students with special education needs (SEN), as they are increasingly enrolled in mainstream schools and classes. Ensuring that teachers and school staff more broadly understand the needs of students with SEN, and how to address them, is key for developing more inclusive systems. Additionally, education systems may need to address the shortage of teachers with the relevant skills. These include recruiting more teachers with the skills to teach students with SEN, targeting training in this area and addressing over-reliance on part-time, non-permanent positions for teachers who work with higher shares of student with SEN.
Special education needs
Special education needs is a term used in many education systems to characterise the broad array of needs of students who are affected by disabilities or disorders that affect their learning and development. There is a wide range of policy responses to provide support to students with special education needs.
Key messages
School-level interventions refer to the distribution of financial and human resources to support students with SEN, learning strategies, the use of assistive technology, and engagement of families and the local community. Students with SEN can be enrolled in different classes within and outside mainstream settings. They can receive one-to-one or small-group instruction, with the additional support of assistive technology. Schools can also provide additional services, such as counselling and therapy, to respond to diverse needs of students and promote their well-being. They can provide these through partnerships with networks of specialised centres.
Inclusive education policy monitoring and evaluation is crucial in determining whether education systems meet inclusive education goals set at local, national or international levels. These processes are important tools that can help enhance student outcomes and drive continuous development in the delivery of education services. This goes beyond evaluating and monitoring students’ learning alone; it also refers to the processes of data collection and assessment of systems, programmes, materials, resources and processes.
Context
Special education needs identification and distribution vary among countries
Some education systems classified few students as having special learning needs. This occurred mostly in middle-income countries and economies where the means to identify and support these students were probably limited. In other education systems students with special learning needs were more concentrated in certain schools than in others, even if there were similar proportions of these students.
Variation across schools in the share of students with special learning needs (2022)
More than 20% of teachers needed professional development in teaching students with special education needs
On average across the participating OECD countries, 22% of teachers indicated a high level of need for professional development in teaching students with special education needs in 2018. This topic also displayed a relatively low level of participation, with 43% of teachers reporting that it was included in their professional development activities.
Participation in professional development for teachers and need for it (2018)
Programmes of work and projects
-
Education for Inclusive Societies Project is designed to respond to the increasing diversity that characterises education systems, and seeks to help governments and relevant stakeholders achieve more equitable and inclusive education systems as a pillar to create more inclusive societies.Learn more
-
The Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programme conducts analysis and develops new data to support countries in reviewing and improving their early childhood services and systems.Learn more
-
The OECD’s programme on education and skills policy support policymakers in their efforts to achieve high-quality lifelong learning, which in turn contributes to personal development, sustainable economic growth, and social cohesion.Learn more
-
OECD Future of Education and Skills 2030 aims to build a common understanding of the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values students need in the 21st century.Learn more
-
PISA is the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment. PISA measures 15-year-olds’ ability to use their reading, mathematics and science knowledge and skills to meet real-life challenges.Learn more
-
The School Resources Review was launched in 2013 to gather evidence on how school resource policies work in different contexts and help countries exchange best practices and learn from one another.Learn more
-
Smart Data and Digital Technology in Education: Artificial Intelligence, Learning Analytics and BeyondData and digital technologies are among the most powerful drivers of innovation in education, offering a broad range of opportunities for system and school management, as well as for teaching and learning. But they also create new policy issues as countries face challenges to reap the benefits of digitalisation in education while minimising its risks.Learn more
-
The Starting Strong Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS Starting Strong) is an international, large-scale survey of staff and leaders in early childhood education and care (ECEC).Learn more
-
TALIS - the Teaching and Learning International Survey - is the world's largest international survey about teachers and school leaders.Learn more
-
Preparing for the future means taking a careful look at how the world is changing. Reflecting on alternative futures helps anticipate and strategically plan for potential shocks and surprises.Learn more