Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Does the digital world open up an increasing divide in access to print books?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/54f9d8f7-en
Authors
Miyako Ikeda, Giannina Rech
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ikeda, M. and G. Rech (2022), “Does the digital world open up an increasing divide in access to print books?”, PISA in Focus, No. 118, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/54f9d8f7-en.
Go to top