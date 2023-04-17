Early Childhood Education and Care

The programme aims to advance the international understanding of the importance of investing in the early years and the knowledge on how to develop effective, efficient and evidence-based ECEC policies. Key topics covered are: child development and early learning, transitions to primary school, curriculum and pedagogy, workforce development, parental engagement, quality monitoring and assessment, governance and financing, and equity and inclusion. The programme includes:
- Thematic policy reviews (Starting Strong series).
- Country-specific ECEC policy reviews and country notes.
- An international survey on the characteristics, practices and beliefs of the ECEC workforce (TALIS Starting Strong).
- A study measuring children’s well-being and early learning outcomes (International Early Learning and Child Well-being Study, IELS).