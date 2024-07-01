Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

International Early Learning and Child Well-being Study

The International Early Learning and Child Well-being Study (IELS) is an international survey that assesses children at age 5 who attend Early Childhood Education and Care centres and/or schools. It measures Emergent Literacy, Emergent Numeracy, Self-regulation, Empathy & Trust and Pro-social behaviour.

Early Childhood Education and Care Programme

Select a language

English
français
Go to top