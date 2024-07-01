International Early Learning and Child Well-being Study

The Study will produce benefits for children, family, ECEC centres and schools, as well as for countries as a whole.

Firstly, and most importantly, it will benefit children by shedding light on the factors that foster and hinder their development that could then be used to create environments better suited to children's needs. The Study will also bring about important analytical information about differences in skills between children of different socio-economic backgrounds, about factors that drive these differences and the ways to mitigate these and promote equity and equality of opportunities at this early age.

Parents will be able to learn about the types of home learning activities that are most conducive to child development. Early childhood education centres will learn about the range and distribution of children’s skill levels and the positive impacts ECEC can have on these. Schools will be able to make more informed decisions about the curricula and pedagogical practices likely to be needed based on information from the Study. Researchers in the field of early education will have valid and comparable information on children’s characteristics obtained from a range of sources (direct and indirect assessment, observation) accompanied by a broad scope of contextual variables that will be a valuable source of empirical information on a wide range of topics.

Policy makers will be able to see a snapshot of children’s skills as well as the settings and practices that support and hinder these skills. This would give them the opportunity to design better policies aimed at promoting those factors in home and early childhood education environments that are found to be related with better learning outcomes. In addition, countries will also be able to compare findings in order to learn from each other and share best practices, while taking into account specificities of their local cultural and institutional contexts.