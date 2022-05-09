Skip to main content
Early childhood education and care workforce development

A foundation for process quality
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e012efc0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Early childhood education and care workforce development: A foundation for process quality”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e012efc0-en.
