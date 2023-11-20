Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Levelling the playing field in ECEC

Results from TALIS Starting Strong 2018
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/757e4fea-en
Authors
Carlos González-Sancho, Manuela Fitzpatrick, Nora Brüning, Stéphanie Jamet
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

González-Sancho, C. et al. (2023), “Levelling the playing field in ECEC: Results from TALIS Starting Strong 2018”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 305, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/757e4fea-en.
Go to top