Digital technologies to support young children with special needs in early childhood education and care

A literature review
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/34f9d9e8-en
Peta Wyeth, Lisa Kervin, Susan Danby, Natalie Day, Aisha Darmansjah
OECD Education Working Papers
Wyeth, P. et al. (2023), “Digital technologies to support young children with special needs in early childhood education and care: A literature review”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 294, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/34f9d9e8-en.
