This review examines the current literature on the use of digital technologies to support young children with special needs in early childhood education and care (ECEC). It identifies four key areas of focus, which relate to understanding and articulating the purpose and focus for integrating assistive technologies (ATs) in ECEC; activating and integrating expertise in ECEC; developing an engaged community of experience and practice; and promoting and supporting quality AT design. Foundations for further developments are evident across the research literature and the review derives recommendations to provide direction for ECEC policy makers and staff, educational institutions and allied support networks for achieving the promise of AT for children with special needs in ECEC.