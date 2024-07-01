To support children’s well-being, development and learning, early childhood education and care services need to be of high quality. Children are directly influenced by their daily interactions with other children, adults and the environment. Governments need to put in place policies that set the best conditions for high-quality interactions. These policies include standards for safe environments and the number and qualifications of staff, curriculum and pedagogies that put children at the centre and involve play, monitoring and quality assurance frameworks, as well as sufficient funding.