International student mobility

Studying abroad has emerged as a crucial experience for some young adults enrolled in tertiary education. It offers the possibility of high-quality education and provides an opportunity to acquire skills that may not be taught domestically. It is also seen as a pathway to accessing international career opportunities, enhancing employability in today’s globalised labour market. For some, it is also a first step to migrate to another country. Other motivations include the desire to expand one’s knowledge of other societies and to improve language skills.