Studying abroad has emerged as a crucial experience for some young adults enrolled in tertiary education. It offers the possibility of high-quality education and provides an opportunity to acquire skills that may not be taught domestically. It is also seen as a pathway to accessing international career opportunities, enhancing employability in today’s globalised labour market. For some, it is also a first step to migrate to another country. Other motivations include the desire to expand one’s knowledge of other societies and to improve language skills.
International student mobility
The movement of students across borders to pursue higher education in foreign countries significantly impacts individuals, institutions and societies worldwide. International student mobility can serve as a catalyst for academic excellence, cultural exchange, economic growth, and international understanding in an increasingly interconnected world.
Key messages
The COVID-19 pandemic had a very uneven impact on international student flows across countries during the period 2019-2021. In most countries, the share of internationally mobile students remained largely unchanged or even increased slightly. However, it fell by 6 percentage points in Australia and 9 percentage points in New Zealand.
Students from Asia form the largest group of mobile students enrolled in tertiary education programmes at all levels, representing 57% of all mobile students across OECD and partner countries in 2021. They account for over 80% of mobile tertiary students in Australia, Indonesia, Japan and Korea.
Context
Share of international or foreign students in tertiary education (2019, 2020 and 2021)
This figure shows the share of international students by country prior and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Share of international or foreign students in tertiary education in OECD and partner/accession countries (2019, 2020 and 2021)
Distribution of international students by region of origin
This figure shows how region of origin of internationally mobile students varies across countries
Distribution of international or foreign tertiary students studying in OECD and partner/accession countries, by region of origin (2021)
