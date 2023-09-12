The OECD Indicators of Education Systems (INES) programme is the authoritative source of accurate and relevant information on education systems in OECD and partner countries.
Indicators of Education Systems Programme (INES)
The OECD Indicators of Education Systems (INES) programme seeks to gauge the performance of national education systems through internationally comparable data.
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
About INES: Indicators of Education Systems Programme
Our mission
- Collecting and harmonising data from OECD countries and key partners according to established technical standards .
- Publishing indicators comparing countries across different aspects of education systems .
- Providing a country -by -country snapshot of the state of the education system for most OECD countries .
- Producing the annual Education at a Glance report.
Dashboards
-
This dashboard displays the structure of Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programmes and their respective attributes.
-
This dashboard provides an overview of the organisation and characteristics of upper secondary education programmes.
-
This dashboard covers policy responses of OECD host countries to ensure the lasting inclusion of Ukrainian refugees in education.
-
The OECD Education GPS brings the world of education to your fingertips and provides you with easy access to the OECD's wealth of data on education policies and practices.gpseducation.oecd.org
-
The OECD Education Equity Dashboard is a tool for policy makers and the public to monitor country efforts to promote equity and inclusion in education. The dashboard contains 35 key internationally comparable indicators on different aspects of equity in and through education, from the OECD and other organisations.
-
This dashboard shows how education systems responded to the COVID-19 pandemic through school closures and other measures.
Publications
-
Report12 September 2023
-
12 September 2023
-
12 September 2023
-
12 September 2017
-
Report3 October 2022
-
Report16 September 2021
Education Indicators in Focus
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-