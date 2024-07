The dashboard was developed for the OECD Education and Skills Ministerial meeting on 7-8 December 2022.

Consistent with the OECD’s work on equity in and through education, the dashboard examines education over the life course and considers the link between education and educational, economic and social outcomes. Equity is measured using 35 key comparative indicators, covering two overarching and five policy aims.

The dashboard is in line with the main messages of the Ministerial Key Issues Paper and the Ministerial Declaration on “Building Equitable Societies through Education”.

The dashboard adopts a multilevel structure, covering both educational and economic outcomes and potential structural drivers and influences of these outcomes. This is described by its storyline: