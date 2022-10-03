Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Education at a Glance 2022

OECD Indicators
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3197152b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education at a Glance
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Education at a Glance 2022: OECD Indicators, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3197152b-en.
Go to top