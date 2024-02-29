As young people stay in education longer, they need to actively navigate their way through their studies and training in light of their interests and ambitions. PISA shows however that many students are uncertain about their job plans. Where students do have a vision for the future, it is strongly shaped by gender and social background. Confusion about what needs to be done to achieve plans is also common. Overall, the job plans of teenagers are highly concentrated and have little in common with actual patterns of labour market demand. As the labour market becomes more unstable, the need for effective career guidance grows still stronger.
Career development
Career development is a lifelong process. By fostering effective and equitable career development for young people, all students can gain insights into themselves and the world of work. This builds their capacity to transition smoothly from education to employment.
Key messages
Analysis of longitudinal data in multiple countries identifies strong links between teenage career development around age 15 and better employment outcomes around age 25. Career development is most effective when it actively helps students from a young age to explore potential futures in work and gain first-hand experiences of the working world. Such career development underpins informed and ambitious career thinking that is also linked with better ultimate outcomes.
Analysis of PIAAC data shows that students from more disadvantaged social backgrounds face additional challenges in converting their academic achievements into successful employment. Socio-economic background, gender and migrant status can all hinder transitions. Guidance systems have important roles to play in addressing these additional barriers to career progression. PISA data however shows that relatively disadvantaged groups often engage less in career development than their more advantaged peers. Effective systems will recognize and respond to social inequalities within more personalized provision.
Context
Young people and the competition for work
Young people are entering the labour market with more years of education than any previous generation, but still they often struggle to find employment. Education leavers always struggle more than people over 24 to find work, but the barriers they face vary greatly between countries. Guidance systems can help prepare young people to compete.
Youth to Adult Unemployment Ratio (2022)
Social background and confusion in career planning
Across the OECD, the most popular job sector among students is the professions (e.g. teachers, lawyers & doctors). In most countries, tertiary education is needed to access these jobs, but many students with these ambitions do not plan on pursuing it. This career confusion is linked with worse employment outcomes and it especially effects students from low SES backgrounds.
Percentage of students whose education and career expectations are not aligned, by ESCS (2022)
