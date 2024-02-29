As young people stay in education longer, they need to actively navigate their way through their studies and training in light of their interests and ambitions. PISA shows however that many students are uncertain about their job plans. Where students do have a vision for the future, it is strongly shaped by gender and social background. Confusion about what needs to be done to achieve plans is also common. Overall, the job plans of teenagers are highly concentrated and have little in common with actual patterns of labour market demand. As the labour market becomes more unstable, the need for effective career guidance grows still stronger.