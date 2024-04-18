The OECD Observatory on Digital technologies in Career guidance for Youth (ODiCY) is an open-access repository on the use of digital technologies in career education and guidance by primary and secondary schools. This is designed to enable the global community of policy makers, schools and guidance practitioners to gain easy access to up-to-date practice examples, and insights on effective commissioning, development and use. Developers and users of digital tools in career guidance in schools are invited to submit a case study.