The OECD Observatory on Digital technologies in Career guidance for Youth (ODiCY) is an open-access repository on the use of digital technologies in career education and guidance by primary and secondary schools. This is designed to enable the global community of policy makers, schools and guidance practitioners to gain easy access to up-to-date practice examples, and insights on effective commissioning, development and use. Developers and users of digital tools in career guidance in schools are invited to submit a case study.
Observatory on Digital technologies in Career guidance for Youth (ODiCY)
The OECD Observatory on Digital technologies in Career guidance for Youth (ODiCY) is an open-access repository on the use of digital technologies in career education and guidance by primary and secondary schools.
About
Learning from each other is a powerful means to better prepare young people for working life
How does it work?
The structure of the Observatory is driven by the needs of education systems, schools and guidance professionals and is shaped by the OECD’s identification of Career Readiness Indicators forms of guidance connected to how young people explore, experience and think about potential futures in work that are confirmed through analysis of national longitudinal datasets to commonly link with better long-term employment outcomes for youth.
>> Discover research and policy papers, blogs and videos on the use of digital technologies in career guidance
Latest case studies
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
Case study20 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
1 February 2024