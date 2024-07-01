The accelerated adoption of digital tools and technologies during the pandemic and the emergence of generative AI mean the digital transformation of higher education is racing ahead of policy. Our knowledge of the costs and benefits of using digital tools in teaching and learning in higher education is limited. Real-world research is needed to improve understanding of the benefits and risks of different technologies and to help policy makers and higher education leaders to promote good use of technology to support learning, while managing risks.
Higher education
Effective higher education systems are crucial for equipping citizens and countries with the advanced knowledge and skills they need to flourish in an era of fast-paced technological change.
Key messages
Academic staff are the bedrock of higher education systems. The quality of teaching, research and service activities depends on skilled and motivated academics. While the supply of highly qualified doctorate holders has increased, working conditions and career opportunities for academic staff have deteriorated in recent decades in many OECD countries. Concerted efforts from higher education providers and policy makers are needed to improve conditions for aspiring academics, while ensuring higher education remains agile and responsive to change.
Smaller, more targeted and more flexible than traditional education and training programmes, micro-credentials have become a prominent feature of education and labour market policy discussions in recent years. Higher education providers may offer micro-credentials as standalone qualifications or embed them in larger programmes. Several OECD countries have already started to develop national micro-credential ecosystems, aiming to promote broader uptake of these learning opportunities across the population. The OECD is supporting learning between countries on effective policies in this area.
Context
Higher education graduates (nearly always) earn more
Individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn more than their peers with lower levels of qualifications in nearly all OECD countries. This earnings advantage has persisted despite a large increase in the number of graduates over recent decades, reflecting increasing demand for high-level skills.
Relative earnings of workers compared to those with below upper secondary attainment, by educational attainment and programme orientation (2021)
VET graduates are more likely to drop out of higher education
Students who followed a vocational pathway through upper secondary education are less likely to enter higher education in most OECD countries. If they do enter higher education, they exhibit a greater likelihood of dropping out compared to their peers from general education backgrounds. The OECD is exploring the factors that drive this.
Completion rates of full-time bachelor's students, by students' upper secondary orientation (2020)
Programmes of work and projects
