What could the teaching profession look like in the future? ‌‌‌‌‌

Current societal changes and sudden crises are having a profound impact on education and the teacher profession. In many countries the working population is ageing, its composition is changing and becoming ever more diverse due to migration. Many countries also experience increasingly tight labour markets; several education systems are experiencing teacher shortages or need to anticipate preventing this is in the future. Young people entering the workplace are expecting different things from working life and might not want to stay in one profession their entire career.

What do current changes in society mean for the future of the teaching profession?

Society has grown more demanding in its needs and is changing fast, requiring schools to do more. Among OECD countries, many teachers themselves indicate that they experience high levels of stress, attrition, and constant pressure as they are one of societies’ cornerstones. What does this mean for the future of the teaching profession? What do school systems need to keep providing a quality education for their children?

The multi-national stakeholder study on New Professionalism and the Future of Teaching is aimed at education systems that are interested in anticipating the medium- and long-term in teacher professionalism and empowerment. Looking back on previous OECD data collection and publications, as well as two years of in-depth research on the topic, the project has devised a theoretical framework that allows stakeholders to construct a vision on what the teaching profession could look like in the future. The model focuses on collaboration and creating space for teacher autonomy, while at the same time allowing for the stakeholders involved to influence a future vision on teaching.

The research project has so far developed innovative tools that allow participating countries to test, discuss, and develop a future image by generating preferred scenarios. The goal is to co-create a clear picture of what the future teaching profession might look like that is evidence-informed by what we know today: previous research, OECD data and research collected during the study as well as input from all relevant stakeholders.