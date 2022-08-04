Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reinforcing and innovating teacher professionalism

Learning from other professions
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/117a675c-en
Authors
Anita Mezza
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mezza, A. (2022), “Reinforcing and innovating teacher professionalism: Learning from other professions”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 276, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/117a675c-en.
Go to top