Teaching as a Knowledge Profession

Studying Pedagogical Knowledge across Education Systems
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e823ef6e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Edited by Hannah Ulferts
Cite this content as:

Ulferts, H. (ed.) (2021), Teaching as a Knowledge Profession: Studying Pedagogical Knowledge across Education Systems, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e823ef6e-en.
