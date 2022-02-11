Promoting and supporting the development of strong professional identities in teachers is relevant to teachers, policy makers and the research community. The benefits of examining Teacher Professional Identity (TPI) relate to success for students in their learning, long-term empowerment of teachers in their professional work, and support for effective policy development. This paper provides a scan and examination of the research and the OECD international data sets to propose a TPI Development and Outcome model and consider implications for practice, policy and research. Increased attention to understanding and developing individual and collective TPI provides a positive and feasible approach in a time of change .
Teacher professional identity
How to develop and support it in times of change
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
