Teacher professional identity

How to develop and support it in times of change
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b19f5af7-en
Authors
Valentina Suarez, Jason McGrath
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Suarez, V. and J. McGrath (2022), “Teacher professional identity: How to develop and support it in times of change”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 267, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b19f5af7-en.
