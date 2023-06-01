Skip to main content
What systematic connections should we have around schools to support the work of teachers?

Global lessons and the potential of ambition loops
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/77de597c-en
Jason McGrath
OECD Education Working Papers
McGrath, J. (2023), “What systematic connections should we have around schools to support the work of teachers?: Global lessons and the potential of ambition loops”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 296, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/77de597c-en.
