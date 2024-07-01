Teacher employment

All schools need competent teachers to ensure high-quality instruction, but they vary in their geographical location, internal organisation and student population and therefore require a different staffing mix in their particular context. Teacher policy not only needs to ensure an adequate supply of teachers that matches demand, but also that individual schools including those in disadvantaged areas, have the teachers they need. Supporting an effective and equitable distribution of staff between and within schools requires transparent, stable and equitable staff funding mechanisms, effective and fair recruitment processes and efforts to attract professionals to where they can have the biggest impact.