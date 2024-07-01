Education leader employment

To attract the best candidates to educational leadership, it's critical to offer attractive career pathways. This includes distinct career structures and competitive salary scales for school leaders that reflect their responsibilities and the challenges of their roles. Salaries and incentives should be carefully designed based on a deep understanding of their effects on attracting and retaining leaders, ensuring they are fairly rewarded for their pivotal role. Ensuring leadership positions are desirable and rewarding helps maintain a flow of motivated, skilled leaders who are prepared to enhance educational quality.