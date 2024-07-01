Learning about educational leadership requires a complex blend of theoretical and applied knowledge. School leadership requires knowledge of legal and financial requirements, an understanding of management, a deep knowledge of pedagogical and instructional techniques, and the ability to bring these to life amidst the hectic schedule of a school operational manager. While the majority of prospective school leaders will continue to receive their training through traditional preparation, systems may find value in investing in experimental residency programmes.
Education leader learning and development
Quality professional learning opportunities enable education leaders to enhance their skills, expand their knowledge base, and lead with confidence to foster environments that support teacher growth and student achievement.
Key messages
The benefits of coaching are present for school leaders throughout their career trajectory, from early career to experienced school leaders. These systems pair leaders with mentors, providing a supportive environment to hone leadership skills. If mentoring or coaching relationships are to be effective, the individuals in these positions must be of high capacity. Mentors and coaches need to go through a rigorous selection process that requires demonstration of prior effectiveness and observation and feedback skills, and an awareness of adult learning principles.
School systems often mandate strategies for student learning improvements, yet support for goal achievement is scarce. The principle of reciprocity highlights the need for policy makers to pair school goal setting with adequate supports for school leaders to develop their skills and knowledge. This could involve professional development, support networks, or resources aligned with school goals. Furthermore, adult learning goals should be tailored to the school community’s needs, enhancing school leader effectiveness and cultural competency.
Context
Professional development activities for school heads
Continuing professional development is compulsory to some extent for heads of schools covering general programmes at various level of education. However, this requirement is not as widespread as it is for teachers of general subjects.
Requirements for continuing professional development for teachers and school heads (2021)
Peer learning
On average across the OECD, less than 40% of principals report that the collaborated with principals from other schools.
Principals' leadership activities (2018)
