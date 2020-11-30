Starting Strong Teaching and Learning International Survey

TALIS Starting Strong uses questionnaires administered to staff and leaders to gather data. Its main goal is to generate robust international information relevant to developing and implementing policies focused on ECEC staff and leaders, with an emphasis on those aspects that promote conditions for children’s learning, development and well-being. Issues covered include staff’s pedagogical practices and beliefs, staff and leaders professional development, their working conditions, leadership activities and many other issues.



The survey builds on the OECD‘s study of the teaching profession, the OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS).