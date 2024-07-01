The main data files include: the staff-questionnaire data file and leader-questionnaire data file. Some of these files are large. The time it takes to download the larger files, and how successfully the files download, will depend on your local Internet connection and other technical factors.
TALIS Starting Strong Database
From this page you can download the TALIS Starting Strong 2018 dataset with the full set of responses from Early Childhood Education and Care staff and leaders. The files available on this page include questionnaires, data files in several formats and methodological documents.
Introduction
Questionnaires
The TALIS Starting Strong Survey relies on two main questionnaires: one for ECEC staff (SQ) and one for ECEC centre leaders (LQ). Slightly different versions of the questionnaires have been prepared for the ISCED 02 target population and for the ECEC centres that cater to children under the age of three years. For each of these target populations, a combined questionnaire (CQ) was also developed to be used in small centres where only one individual would be able to respond to the staff and leader questionnaires and an additional longer version of this combined questionnaire (CQ+) was developed for a specific context in Israel ISCED 02 centres.
TALIS Starting Strong data
SAS (TM) data files (compressed)
SPSS (TM) data files (compressed)
STATA (TM) data files (compressed)
Methodology and manuals
Starting Strong Teaching and Learning International Survey 2018 - Conceptual Framework
The Starting Strong Teaching and Learning International Survey 2018 is an international survey of staff and centre leaders working in early childhood education and care (ECEC), administered in ECEC centres belonging to ISCED Level 0.2, and, as an option, centres providing services for children under the age of 3. The Conceptual Framework provides an integrated theoretical and analytical underpinning to the survey that articulates its research foci and links to existing knowledge and evidence and policy questions. The key themes include those mainly concerned with: ECEC staff-child interaction (process quality of staff child interaction and monitoring and assessment of children’s development, well being and learning); ECEC centre characteristics (structural quality characteristics, pedagogical and administrative leadership, climate, and stakeholder relations); ECEC leader and staff characteristics (background and initial preparation, professional development, well-being, professional beliefs about children’s development, well-being and learning, and self efficacy); and the cross-cutting theme of equity and diversity in the child group.
TALIS Starting Strong 2018 technical report
This technical report details the steps, procedures, methodologies, standards and rules that the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) 2018 used to collect high-quality data. The primary purpose of the report is to support readers of the international and subsequent thematic reports as well as users of the public international database when interpreting results, contextualising information and using the data. A user guide complements this technical report and provides detailed guidance and examples for individuals using TALIS 2018 data.
TALIS 2018 and TALIS Starting Strong 2018 User Guide
This guide provides information about the OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) 2018 and TALIS Starting Strong 2018 international databases. It sets out requirements for analysis and provides examples of analyses for researchers who would like to understand and replicate the analyses conducted for the international reports of both studies.