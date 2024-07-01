TALIS 2018 Database

Please consult the OECD’s Terms and Conditions of use.

Please use the following citation information* for the TALIS 2018 questionnaires so that you can acknowledge the OECD as the source of the instruments:

OECD (2018), “Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS): Teacher Questionnaire”, http://www.oecd.org/education/school/TALIS-2018-MS-Teacher-Questionnaire-ENG.pdf.

OECD (2018), “Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS): Principal Questionnaire”, http://www.oecd.org/education/school/TALIS-2018-MS-Principal-Questionnaire-ENG.pdf.

* When citing participant versions (see TALIS participant pages), please add the name of the country or territory after the questionnaire name, the language (if the questionnaire(s) are in more than one language) and also the relevant URL. For example:

OECD (2018), “Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS): Teacher Questionnaire - Finland (Swedish language)”, https://webfs.oecd.org/talis/FIN_Finland_TALIS_2018_questionnaires.zip.

If there are questionnaires for more than one module for a participant, use the plural: