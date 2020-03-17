Skip to main content
Measuring process quality in early childhood education and care through Situational Judgement Questions

Findings from TALIS Starting Strong 2018 Field Trial
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/852602c5-en
Authors
Trude Nilsen, Pauline Slot, Hynek Cigler, Minge Chen
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nilsen, T. et al. (2020), “Measuring process quality in early childhood education and care through Situational Judgement Questions: Findings from TALIS Starting Strong 2018 Field Trial”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 217, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/852602c5-en.
